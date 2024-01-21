Livestock industry to be propelled further with $1.5B budgetary allocation

As the livestock industry remains vital to increased food security and continuous economic growth, some $1.5 billion is budgeted for a plethora of ambitious projects aimed at advancing the nation’s overall food sector in 2024.

“We aim to improve our services to the poultry industry through decentralised support facilities and production zones, establishment of a modular duck processing facility, development of 60 five-acre plots for pastures to enhance sheep production, and the upgrading of quarantine stations to prevent the entry of exotic animal diseases into the country,” Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh disclosed.

During his presentation of the National Budget for 2024 in the National Assembly Monday last, Minister Singh stated that over the years, the livestock industry has grown as a result of concessions granted for large-scale livestock farming and breeding stock improvements.

The achievements also became possible through the government’s efforts to improve methods of preparing and storing meat for the market, the construction of contemporary abattoir facilities, as well as the creation of crop zoning to lessen conflicts amongst livestock, rice, and other crop farmers.

In 2023, a sum of $1.2 billion was expended to support several livestock initiatives.

Some 28,000 acres of pasture were rehabilitated and cultivated in several regions including Regions Two, Three, Five, Six, and Ten.

In an effort to improve the quality of milk and milk products, three clean milk parlours were also established in Mon Repos, Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary (MMA) and Tarlogie in Region Six.

Through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority’s (GLDA) genetic improvement programme, about 64 breeding bulls were imported from Texas to improve Guyana’s breed of animals.

Additionally, 1,555 bovine artificial inseminations (AI) were also undertaken in 2023 as compared to 2022, where 1,212 were conducted.

Furthermore, a new management strategy was established to improve weight gain in small ruminants, while training was provided to farmers on better sanitation and hygiene practices.

Guyana will soon benefit from the constriction of the $600 million state of the art abattoir facility in Overwagt, Region Five, which will provide massive development for the cattle industry.

This will further supplement the country’s efforts to increase meat production.

