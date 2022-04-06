Lone male among 25 WIIN graduates in Region Nine 

Neville Adolph of Lethem, Region Nine, was the lone male among 25 individuals who graduated from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s- Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme in ‘child care’ on Sunday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and graduates of the WIIN programme

While the programme was conceptualised to empower women from 16 years old and offers both online and in-person training, men are also allowed to participate.

Adolph told DPI he participated in the programme to provide support to young fathers in his community.

“I am really passionate about kids, and I learned through my children, being a good father at home for them, and I just wanted to help other young fathers, as well because of my experience as a teenage father.”

At the graduation ceremony held at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P, announced that the programme will be expanding to allow more persons to participate.

“With the success of the new programme last year, it is our intention to increase the number of persons who will be trained this year. The WIIN programme created avenues and opportunities for women in areas that I feel that are needed in many communities,” she stated.

Other participants said the programme was much needed in the region and has created the opportunity for self-development.

Sarah Singh said, “I am not a mom, but to learn this stuff it is a really good opportunity and I think they, bringing this programme to the region, is really good for the other women. And it’s really educational, and I think they should bring more programmes like this so that when they bring these programmes here it will be really good for us, as it relates to women empowerment. It is really good.”

Another participant, Norma Griffith said the course was vital.

“I think it is a very great initiative and I am so happy that Region Nine is a part of this training because within our region, child care is a vital tool for most communities because most mothers are working and we can be able to have the skills and knowledge and maybe one day open our own day care.”

Following the graduation ceremony each participant received a $50,000 grant under the ministry’s ‘Empowerment Fund’ to establish their own businesses. Distribution of the fund was not limited to WIIN participants, as vulnerable residents in the region also benefitted. Government continues to invest heavily in upskilling its human resources to capitalise on Guyana’s unprecedented economic growth.