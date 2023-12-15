Lt. Colonel Sean Welcome was ‘a true patriot’- President Ali

The late Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome has been described as a selfless and disciplined patriot, dedicated to the noble cause of keeping the country and its people safe.

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, joined hundreds in paying homage to the fallen hero at the Promenade Gardens, Georgetown, on Friday where he made these remarks.

Lt. Col. Sean Welcome, who lost his life during the recent Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter crash, was the Commanding Officer of the Reserve Battalion. He has also held several key positions, including Troop Commander of the 31 Special Forces Squadron and Intelligence/Operations Officer.

President Ali said that Welcome served as a role model to many young soldiers and subordinate officers, as he demonstrated a steadfast commitment to discipline.

“All of Guyana must be grateful for this silent leader who gave of his best, who sacrificed his life many times before the 6th December, in service to people and country,” he said.

In addition to his extensive military accomplishments, Lt. Col. Welcome also pursued academic excellence, earning his Bachelor’s of Social Sciences in Communication Studies from the University of Guyana in 2014, and graduating with a Master’s Degree in Strategic Development Studies in November this year.

The head of state noted that these accomplishments speak to Welcome’s commendable intentions to double his contributions to national defence and development.

“He was a forward-thinking man. Our nation is poorer for his passing, and this is why we are crestfallen at his demise. The grief we bear is not only for the loss of a remarkable individual but for the unrealised influence he could have had on shaping the future,” the president said.

As the nation bids farewell to a ‘visionary military strategist and leader’, President Ali highlighted the profound bravery continuously demonstrated by the armed forces in their bid to ensure national safety.

“When we sit behind a screen and question the ability of our men and women in uniform, they on the other hand leave their families and their homes, to do what they do best. We salute all of you.”

