Mainstay/Whyaka residents to benefit from homes

Residents of Mainstay/Whyaka Village are set to benefit from homes under the government’s national housing programme, which will transform their livelihoods.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal highlighted that the village has previously seen housing support through organisations such as Food for the Poor, but now the government is stepping in to construct new homes.

The minister made the comments during an appearance on a local radio show on Tuesday.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal interacting with an applicant at an outreach

“Every region can rest assured, they are going to be part of the housing programme”, he stated.

Additionally, the construction of the $187 million Mainstay access road along the Essequibo Coast in Region Two has entered its final phase, according to the Ministry of Public Works.

Upgraded Mainstay Access Road in Region Two

The ministry told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that road markings on the upgraded one-kilometre stretch will be completed shortly.

Once completed, it will significantly improve access to the community and clear the way for housing construction.

Hoff Van Aurich

Meanwhile, in Hoff Van Aurich on the Essequibo Coast, rapid progress is being made with 200 persons already allocated house lots.

The 102-acre housing scheme is being prepared with multiple contractors working across several lots.

Aerial view of the Hoff Van Aurich housing scheme

Key technical components of the ongoing work include a strategic road network and vital access bridges, which are currently being built to facilitate seamless access to the scheme.

Additionally, approximately 9.7 kilometres of road are being developed across five distinct lots.

These roads are being constructed with a loam surface to provide a solid foundation.

Furthermore, the project features Reinforced Concrete (RC) drains and comprehensive pipework installations to ensure proper water management and utility access for every lot.

These developments reflect the government’s broader housing strategy for Region Two, expanding access to home ownership while improving the overall living conditions of residents across the Essequibo Coast.