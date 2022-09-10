Mainstay/Whyaka to get the first two marine cages

The agriculture landscape of Mainstay/Whyaka will soon change as the village will be the first in the country to benefit from marine cages to pursue cage fishing.

The announcement was made by President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday as he joined Amerindian Heritage Day Celebrations in the Region Two community.

Lake Mainstay

The Government has been working on diversifying the agriculture sector and contemplated cage fishing as a way of boosting fish production, especially with the impact climate change has been having on the fishing industry.

“I’m pleased to tell you that those cages would have arrived and based on your request, because of these celebrations, we have postponed the installations till after you celebrate, so you will have the first two marine cages in the country to push aquaculture,” President Ai said as he addressed those gathered at the lakeside celebrations.

The initial phase of the cage fishing project will rear Tambaqui, Mullet, and Tilapia.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has noted that cage fishing will utilise the country’s waterways, especially in the hinterland areas to help in economic sustainability there.

Cage fishing is expected to garner $8 million in income annually.

In addition to aquaculture, the president also noted that work on boosting poultry production in the community is in progress.

“We have not only earmarked money to develop your poultry sector, but we have started the construction of the facility and we are buying the equipment,” President Ali said.

