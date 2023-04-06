‘Maintain your surroundings’ – Minister Dharamlall urges Guyanese

Guyanese in every community across the country are being urged to play a role in the upkeep of their surroundings.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, made the appeal after handing over some $80 million in tractors, trailers and subventions to nine Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) on the East Coast of Demerara, on Wednesday.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, handing over tractors on Wednesday

Minister Dharamlall noted that the government will work with residents in Georgetown and other areas across o encourage community maintenance.

He said cleanups must become a regular feature.

“It has to be part of the day-to-day culture of our citizens…. This commitment by President Ali to provide tractors and trailers [across the country] is part of the intervention of the government to ensure that our communities are cleaned on a more regular basis,” he said.

The minister reminded that part of maintaining the environment is not only cleaning up waste, but also to report instances of illegal dumping along streets and roadways, and in bodies of water.

“We have seen tremendous strides, and I would like to use this opportunity again to invite our neighbourhoods, our residents— even if it’s in front of their yard, to keep it clean,” he charged.

The cleanup exercise saw the participation of community members across the country

As such, Minister Dharamlall asked that Guyanese report all instances of these practices so that prompt action can be taken.

He noted, however, that in spite of existing ill practices in terms of waste disposal and cleanliness, all 70 NDCs and 10 towns in Guyana have seen tremendous strides in overall cleanliness.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has procured 120 tractors and trailers for distribution across the 70 NDCs, 10 towns and other local and regional democratic organs.

The initiative, a brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is aimed at enhancing Guyana’s landscape through participation at the community level.

Last year, in keeping with government’s efforts to mobilise local leadership and enhance communities across Guyana, a nationwide initiative was launched.

It saw participation by citizens in a number of communities across Guyana’s ten administrative regions, as well as ministers of government, the Joint Services, and Men on Mission (MOM).

