Major budgetary allocations for Region Seven development

– Minister Teixeira at GOAL certificates launch

The Government of Guyana continues to demonstrate its commitment to serving all citizens of Guyana, as major allocations have been made for the further development of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Among them are the construction of a concrete road to the Bartica airstrip, internet access to remote areas, and the relocation of a central dump site in the region; the contract for which has already been awarded.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, revealed this on Saturday, while addressing residents of Bartica, Region Seven.

She, along with Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, launched the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) certificates programme at the St John the Baptist Primary School.

Minister Teixeira noted that the developments will bring infrastructural enhancement, economic benefit, as well as job creation to the region, as persons will be employed to ensure the success of the projects.

“So… there will be possibilities for jobs for Barticians as well, and not only Barticians, but other persons. So, keep your eyes out. These are big contracts, expensive contracts, and we want to make sure that the people of Bartica not only benefit when it’s finished, but also benefit in the meantime; be able to get jobs, to provide materials, to provide food, or whatever is required,” she said.

The minister urged the residents to be aggressive in their pursuit of employment, and development for themselves and communities.

“We will keep and continue to support the people of Region Seven, Bartica included of course, and particularly those who are most in need. And these categories include of course, women, children, elderly, youth, disabled persons, and of course Indigenous people, Amerindian peoples, ” she assured.

Budgetary allocations have also been made for agriculture, housing, water, education, and other priority sectors throughout Region Seven, especially those communities along the Upper, Middle and Lower Mazaruni.

