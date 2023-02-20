Major drainage, irrigation infrastructure slated for Whim/Bloomfield

Farmers of Whim/Bloomfield in Region Six will benefit from major drainage and irrigation infrastructure as the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will conduct works in the community.



Agriculture Minister , Zulfikar Mustapha made the disclosure during a meeting with farmers and other residents, Sunday afternoon.



Those who attended the meeting were informed that the government is currently looking to commence construction of the Hope Canal replica in the area.



“We are looking to start the construction of these Hope-like canals in Regions Three, Five and Six and we have already earmarked a number of areas where we’ll build these mega structures and Whim/Bloomfield is earmarked to do one of those structures, “Minister Mustapha relayed.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha



In addition, a pumping station will be constructed to serve the agriculture-based community.



Minister Mustapha explained, “We have started to do an excavation of the cultivation areas now so that the farmers can go back to the land. We know for a fact, that this NDC used to produce a lot of agricultural produce, especially rice. We are working overtime to ensure that we build back the infrastructure, we desilt the canals, we put back infrastructure so that you can go back to the land.”



Already, almost all internal drains in the community have been desilted. A pump was also installed in the area two months ago and is now functioning.



The minister reiterated the government’s support to farmers in transforming the agriculture sector, while at the same time investing in other types of agricultural sectors.



“We’ve already started to bring in breeding bulls so that we can develop the livestock sector, especially the beef and dairy sector. We already started to give to farmers, right here in Region Six […] Now, with a company from Brazil, this year we’ll transplant 300 embryos into our cattle that we have at Ebini Savannah” Minister Mustapha stated.



Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips was also present at the meeting where he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure all Guyanese benefit from development initiatives.



