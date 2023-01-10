Major focus on hinterland communities in 2023 – Min Croal

The PPP/C Administration remains steadfast in its dedication to providing adequate access to resources to all communities across the country.

This was reiterated by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal during a recent community outreach to the Middle Mazaruni villages.

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal

The minister engaged with residents of Tassarene, River’s View, Kartabo, Dagg Point and Westerbeck, to name a few.

He noted that the budget allocations this year will extend beyond fostering a reliance on one-off grants, honing in on the facilitation of more sustainable development for these communities.

“As resources are being injected into our budget every year, you will see measures targeted to ensure that we somehow look at initiatives that can help you to uplift yourself.

“We are working in every village and every community to ensure that when you elect a government, we will work for everyone’s improvement. When our president speaks towards a One Guyana, one aspect of it is to ensure that as we earn more as a country, similarly, you here in the Middle Mazaruni must also feel the development,” the minister pointed out.

Referencing the hinterland housing programme, Minister Croal noted that Kangaruma will be included in this year’s plan.

After months of consultations, it was recently announced that the 2023 budget will be presented to the National Assembly by Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Monday, January 16, 2023.

A section of the gathering at the Kangaruma community meeting

The small community is currently benefitting from access to potable water through the $3 million water supply system.

During 2022, several projects were undertaken to facilitate access to potable water in various hinterland communities in the region, such as Kako, Waramadong, Tassarene, Isseneru, and Kaikan. The minister was accompanied by Prime Minister’s Representative, Erwin Ward, and GWI’s Hinterland Service Director, Ramchand Jailall.

