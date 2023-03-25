Major infrastructural development planned for East Coast corridor

– AG Nandlall at ministerial outreach

A number of major infrastructural developments are in the works for residents of the East Coast Demerara, ranging from investments in the health, Housing and other sectors.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, made this disclosure during a ministerial outreach at the Victoria Community Ground on Saturday.

The outreach is the fulfilment of yet another commitment by the government to continue working on the ground with residents of the community.

“The East Coast is not left out in the developmental agenda of our country. As you are aware, you are part of a transformational process, and the East Coast is part of that process,” he assured.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, during the outreach

The AG outlined a number of construction projects that are currently underway.

These include a four-lane highway along the railway embankment from Ogle to Mahaica, starting at Sherriff Street, and an industrial complex on the East Coast Demerara to service the oil and gas sector, which will provide thousands of jobs to Guyanese.

Minister Nandlall reminded the audience of the former government’s closure of the Enmore sugar estate, which employed not only residents of Enmore but the surrounding communities.

He pointed out that thousands of persons lost their jobs due to the closure, and as a result, the industrial complex would fill the employment gap existing in the absence of a functioning estate.

The minister also outlined plans for a number of hotels in the vicinity of the new Ogle hospital, which will also provide employment for residents. He used the opportunity to encourage residents to enroll in the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programmes.

The programmes, provided by the Ministry of Public Service, will enable residents to qualify themselves both technically and academically for job opportunities that will inevitably arise.

“You have to educate yourself… to equip you to work in these new and emerging sectors. At the industrial complex, for example, we will need all types of technicians. And we would like them to come from the East Coast, but in this advanced age, you will not get employment without certification…. We need you to be qualified, and that is why we are encouraging you to join these programmes,” the Attorney General expressed.

He made reference to the Sparendaam Police Station, a police quarters at Cove and John, and a new court being constructed at Mahaicony.

A section of the gathering at the outreach

The AG noted that it is only the tip of the iceberg as it pertains to infrastructural development, and overall development, on the East Coast corridor.

“We have about five new housing schemes emerging right here on the East Coast of Demerara, and two water treatment plants being constructed here…. I say that to say to you that the East Coast is part and parcel of the developmental agenda of our country. And we plan to interact with you directly as a government, as we try to equip you and make you part of the transformational changes,” Minister Nandlall added.

