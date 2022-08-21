Major road rehabilitation in region 10 begins this weekend  

Contractors will begin rehabilitation of twenty-five (25) roads in region 10, some from as early as today (Saturday). A combined total of $800 million have been budgeted for works.

On Friday, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, held a meeting with the contractors who would be undertaking those projects, before making several site visits to meet with residents and speak with them about the upcoming works.

The Minister’s first stop was at Block 22 Wismar, Linden.

“Now we have a $25 million contract that will begin on Monday, it would take about two weeks. Where the region would have ended their work, the region’s piece will connect to the Ministry of Public Works piece, and this long overdue fixing would have been done.”

Road rehabilitation in this area would benefit both residents from Block 22 and from Wisroc as well.

“I noticed that a certain MP had put on his Facebook page that it (road rehabilitation) is not being done because of the arrogance of the Minister, but I don’t know why anyone would say anything that is easily verifiable. This road deteriorated under the APNU+AFC, of which that MP is a member, and here it is President Irfaan Ali, who came from the PPP/C is coming to Block 22 just like we developed it because Block 22 was developed under President Jagdeo, as a development scheme, we put in all the roads, but the roads deteriorated, they were not maintained properly and now we are getting those fixed,” Minister Edghill stated.

Contractor, Morris Jeffery Enterprise will be undertaking the Block 22 project.

Minister Egdhill and a team, including Ministry of Public Works Engineer, Dwayne Roland and Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John, visited a number of communities where rehabilitation works are slated to begin.

During his visit to Canvas City Back Road, Minister Edghill said he is well aware that rehabilitating these 25 roads would not alleviate all those communities’ issues, however, he noted it’s a start and that much more development is planned for the future.

“The Government is not running and going anywhere, President Irfaan Ali will be here for a long time, and our commitment is to bring development to all the people, we did not look to see how people vote, we look to see where people living, and the fact the people living at Amelia’s Ward and Amelia’s Ward is a scheme that was developed under the PPP/C, one of the biggest schemes, it was clear that no maintenance was being done and so we are making some interventions now. We would have to come back with some new wave of interventions later because they have other sections that need to be done.”

“So, what we require of you is two things, make sure we tell everybody in the neighbourhood the road start, they have to give full cooperation because the machine to clarify and to dig up will be in the way and it means that while the men are working, we can’t have taxi driving in because every time they have to stop for a taxi to pass, the work will not get done”

Minister Edghill has urged residents to endure the temporary inconvenience, for the ultimate development of their own communities. He has also urged the contractors to work quickly, to put out quality work, and to also employ persons from those communities on the various road projects.

“We want full cooperation of the residents.”

The Minister said that the unpriced bill of quantities will be made available to the communities so that residents can keep track of their road projects.

Construction and rehabilitation of the Canvas City Back Road will be undertaken by JK Enterprise Inc. at a cost of $13.9 Million, and rehabilitation of Bonus Street, Amelia’s Ward will be undertaken by Legalize Trucking & Contracting Service at a cost of $42.9 Million, while another Amelia’s Ward Street, City Gates, will cost $48 million and will be undertaken by Deodat Sewkumar Charran Construction.

One of the largest projects covered on this schedule is the construction and rehabilitation of the Moblissa Main Road at $119.9 million, to be undertaken by O&O General Contracting Services

Among the areas covered on the List of 25, in this first road rehabilitation schedule are: Christiansburg, Wismar, Wisroc, Kara Kara, Lower Kara Kara, and Mackenzie

Rehabilitation of internal roads in Kwakwani to the tune of $157 million is also slated to start soon by D&R Construction & Machinery Rental.

