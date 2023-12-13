Major road upgrades for Enmore, Haslington ECD

Several community roads along the East Coast corridor continue to be rehabilitated through the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU).

This is the fulfilment of a commitment made by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo following community engagements in Haslington and Enmore.

Completed infrastructural works in the community of Haslington, East Coast Demerara

During these outreaches, residents raised concerns related to deteriorating roads, which affected accessibility.

The infrastructural projects were executed in phases based on the needs of each community.

In Haslington, construction works commenced on November 23, 2023, and concluded on December 07, 2023.

This involved a comprehensive rehabilitation of four community roads, covering a combined distance of 694.5 metres.

This undertaking included Sideline Road, measuring 271.5 metres in length and 3.6 metres in width, and Nursery School Road, spanning 190 metres in length and 3.6 metres in width.

Last Street in Haslington will also undergo rehabilitation, involving a stretch of 150 metres with a width of 3.1 metres, and Steel Bridge Road, spanning 83 metres in length and 3.5 metres in width.

Completed infrastructural works in the community of Enmore, East Coast Demerara

Similar works are currently being executed at Enmore which also commenced on November 23.

This will see five roads being rehabilitated in the community including Second, Third, Fourth, and Fifth Streets and Enmore Old Road.

The infrastructural upgrade at Enmore will span a total of some 1212.6 metres in total and is being executed in asphaltic concrete.

This is part of the government’s efforts aimed at fostering connectivity, and economic activity.

It also forms part of the PPP/C Administration’s manifesto commitment to enhancing infrastructure and improving the lives of citizens throughout the country.

Completed infrastructural works in the community of Haslington, East Coast Demerara Completed infrastructural works in the community of Haslington, East Coast Demerara Completed infrastructural works in the community of Enmore, East Coast Demerara Completed infrastructural works in the community of Enmore, East Coast Demerara

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

