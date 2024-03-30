Major works to begin soon on new wharf, tarmac at Three Door Sluice

The working conditions of the fisherfolk at Three Door Sluice, De Edwards, West Coast Berbice, Region Five, are set to undergo a significant improvement as infrastructural works are scheduled to commence shortly on a new wharf, shed, and tarmac in the area.

During a meeting at Three Door Koker on Saturday morning, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha emphasised that funds will be allocated for the enhancement of the facilities for the fisherfolk.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha speaking at the meeting at Three Door Sluice, De Edwards Village

“We will be doing an estimate and we will try as much as possible to resurface the tarmac at this site so you can have a better facility…So we will also build that wharf and we will do the shed. I am hoping that within a month, we can start to do those things,” Minister Mustapha told the gathering.

This intervention follows a recent engagement between President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the fisherfolks in the area, during which various commitments were made to enhance their working conditions.

In addition to the issues which are being addressed, President Ali instructed the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) to provide further support to the fisherfolk.

Subsequently, NAREI provided seeds, fertilizer, small shade houses, and other inputs to the fisherfolk in the area.

Sections of Three Door Sluice, De Edwards Village

Among other issues raised during Saturday’s engagement were outstanding payments from some fishermen to the cooperative society.

These and other concerns will be addressed by the Chief Fisheries Officer, Denzil Roberts, in a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.

Over the years, the Fishermen Cooperative Society have benefitted from significant development initiatives aimed at enhancing the working conditions of fisherfolk.

Minister Mustapha underscored the importance of these investments, stating “We have done several works here, and [while] these are new works which will cost millions of dollars…we will continue to make that kind of investment because the fishing industry contributes a major source of proteins for the Guyanese people.”

Some of the fisherfolk at the meeting

Minister Mustapha further urged the fisherfolk to work along with the new management committee of the Tree Door Fishermen Co-op.

He reiterated the pivotal role played by the fisheries sector in Guyana’s economy, noting its current stage of significant transformation driven by large investments.

The minister was joined by Chief Fisheries Officer, Denzil Roberts, Regional Chairman of Region Five, Vickchand Ramphal, Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth and other technical officers.

Some of the fisherfolk at the meeting Sections of Three Door Sluice, De Edwards Village Sections of Three Door Sluice, De Edwards Village

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

