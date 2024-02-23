Mash 2024 seeks to be promising for local vendors

As the 2024 Mashramani celebrations got underway on Friday, thousands of citizens including vendors gathered along the streets of Georgetown to ply their trade and immerse themselves in the vibrant festivities.

Over the years this has been the customary where local vendors anticipate an increase in the sales of their food, beverages, and other confectioneries.

One of the many vendors along Vlissengen Road

During the celebrations, the Department of Public Information (DPI) took their cameras out in the streets to hear from these vendors about their business experience this year.

Alicia Roberts, who for the first year joined her family to sell snow cones, said that sales for her was going great.

“Well so far, the business has been hot. The weather is nice and as the day progresses it looks like we won’t have enough ice. This is our second order of ice for the morning. So, we can anticipate that for the rest of the day, it will be more,” the woman stated.

Alicia Roberts enjoying the mash vibes as she sells her snow cone

Roberts said she is happy to be involved in this year’s Mashramani celebrations with other local vendors like herself.

Natasha Williams, who is a food vendor, said that she anticipates that her food will be sold out as early as possible.

“We’re selling BBQ chicken, we have cranberry rice, cook-up rice, souse, black pudding, and white pudding. This year looks very promising. Last year it was raining too much but we still made it,” Williams expressed.

Another tent set up for persons to ply their trade

According to her, business in the vending industry has changed over the years and it is becoming much easier with more vendors being able to see an increase in their trade and income.

Additionally, another food vendor, Malcolm Bourne expressed his satisfaction with his business was going on Friday.

“Today business is going great so far. Now it is 1:33 and we are doing great. With the way things are going, I can see that we will be sold out just now,” the young man stated

Collin Barker, who was out on the road since early and was selling fruit juices told DPI that he was not only out there to sell but also to enjoy the scenery and the moment with his fellow Guyanese people.

Another tent set up for persons to ply their trade

“Business is now picking up. We expect later on when the sun cools down a bit a lot of people will come out and things will look up,” Barker shared with the publication.

“It’s the first time for me but based on what I’m seeing business is starting to pick up. It’s not bad, in between. We have to thank God for the small blessings.”

Those were the words of Natasha Roberts, who was selling local chips along Vlissengen Road.

Over the years, Guyana has seen an influx of foreigners and Guyanese returning home for this specific celebration.

As such, this has enabled the country’s tourism sector to expand, allowing more businesses such as hotels and transportation services to benefit.

