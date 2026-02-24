Mash 2026 ignites Georgetown in a wave of colour, rhythm and innovation

Georgetown came alive on Monday as waves of colour, music and creativity filled the streets for Mashramani 2026 – a vibrant celebration of Guyana’s culture under the theme “Expressing Our Culture Through Innovation and Creativity.”

Revellers along Vlissengen Street

Revellers adorned in boldly designed, futuristic and culturally inspired costumes danced their way along Church Street and onto Vlissengen Road, transforming the city into a moving canvas of artistry and national pride.



For many, Mashramani remains a yearly ritual. Reveller Matthew Jeffrey did not hide his excitement.

Matthew Jeffrey, reveller

“Every year I’m here, it’s bigger and better every year, and to be very fair, the bands are lovely, but have you seen Heritage?” he said, pointing to the band that clearly captured his attention.

Onlookers also lined the pavements, captivated by the fusion of tradition and modern expression reflected in the vibrant displays.

Spectator O’Shea Roberts shared a measured but appreciative perspective as he awaited more of the parade.

O’Shea Roberts, spectator

“My name is O’Shea Roberts, and so far, I think, because I wouldn’t have been able to see most of the band, I’m not as excited, but I can tell that the designers would have worked hard on their costumes,” she explained.

She added that she hopes “everybody that is on the road today or is coming out to see or view whatever has a great time.”

Patrons line the streets of Georgetown to witness the bands and floats of Mashramani 2026

Mashramani continues to unite Guyanese from every community, along with visitors from across the world, in a shared celebration of heritage reimagined through fresh ideas and inventive presentation.



Another reveller, Michael Sam, described the atmosphere as electric as he prepared to hit the road in costume.

“So, I’m thinking this is a very amazing event right now. Mashramani on the road. Everybody’s been looking forward to this,” he said.

Michael Sam, reveller

He noted the strong family presence and the diversity of bands participating in the parade.

“I’m seeing everybody coming out with their families, just seeing everybody within the parade itself. And it’s a really festive environment where we’re seeing all the costumes and the different bands coming out and really representing their brand itself,” Sam said.

From intricately crafted headpieces to technologically enhanced floats and contemporary interpretations of folklore, the parade embodied the spirit of innovation woven into Guyana’s cultural fabric.

One of the many unique costumes in the Mashramani competition

Local delicacies and refreshing beverages were in abundance along the route, while pulsating soca, calypso and steel pan rhythms echoed through the streets, energising the atmosphere.

The festivities created opportunities for small businesses, artisans and vendors to showcase their products, adding an entrepreneurial spark to the celebrations.

Government ministries, state agencies and private sector organisations joined the parade with dynamic bands and floats that highlighted national development, environmental sustainability, agriculture, education, tourism and infrastructure, among others.

Once again, Mashramani 2026 reaffirmed its place as Guyana’s grandest cultural showcase, where innovation meets tradition, and where the nation proudly expresses its identity through creativity, unity and celebration.