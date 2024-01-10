Mashramani 2024 promises to be biggest cultural celebration ever

Mashramani 2024, a fervent celebration of Guyanese culture promises to be the biggest celebration to date as preparations commence.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Director of National Events, Andrew Tyndall told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday that Guyanese can expect more vibrant and creative costume bands, a lively parade, and high-quality performances by local artistes.

Shots of Mashramani 2023

“The ministry is working to make this year’s mash the biggest mash to date. We are engaging the private sector to encourage them to participate in the costume and float parade. One of our targets this year is to have more costume bands on the road mash,” he explained.

Additionally, Mashramani events will also be expanded to Region Three, Six, Nine, and Ten to ensure every citizen feels more connected to the annual festivities and is engrossed in the jubilation.

Director Tyndall noted that this year, the ministry has added dancehall to the list of categories for its annual Soca Monarch competition, which is designed to spotlight the diversity of musical talent in Guyana.

He said “We spoke with the young people and this is something that the young people want. This is a genre that they have been into and we are going to create a platform for them to express their art and express their talents, because the ministry is all about promoting the development of our young people and their talents.”

The inclusion of the new dancehall competition in the Mashramani 2024 lineup is also part of the ministry’s plan to evolve and enrich the festival, which is a unique and important Guyanese product.

Guyanese are encouraged to participate in the Mashramani Costume and Float Parade and other events in celebration of the country’s Republic Day.

Shots of Mashramani 2023 Shots of Mashramani 2023 Shots of Mashramani 2023 Shots of Mashramani 2023 Shots of Mashramani 2023 Shots of Mashramani 2023 Shots of Mashramani 2023 Shots of Mashramani 2023 Shots of Mashramani 2023

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

