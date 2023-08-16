Massive infrastructure works ongoing for 5000+ residential and commercial lands on EBD

Infrastructure works are ongoing in several schemes on the East Bank of Demerara, for more than 5,000 low, moderate and middle-income residential house lots and industrial/commercial lots, spanning some 1,700 acres of land.

The works being undertaken amount to some $19 billion and include access roads, bridges, culverts, water distribution systems and drainage networks. Upon completion, the allottees will be able to access their lands.

On Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Deputy Director of Projects at the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Intakab Indarjeet inspected the projects.

The team first visited Block 1 Great Diamond, where over 1,100 house lots have been allocated. Minister Croal emphasized the strategic location of this area, as it is in close proximity to the Eccles to Great Diamond Highway, which upon completion will provide easier navigation between the East Bank of Demerara and Georgetown.

Meanwhile, for Block 7 Great Diamond (approx. 750 house lots) and Block 11 Golden Grove (approx. 650 house lots), which are situated adjacently, Minister Croal said that the future alignment for the Ogle Bypass Road will be nearby.

At Block 13 Golden Grove, the Minister stated persons who were allocated Block 18 Golden Grove will now be occupying this area. He explained that the low-lying land at Block 18 posed several challenges, resulting in the delay of infrastructure works. Works at Block 13 are currently progressing, and allottees will soon be able to access the land to construct their homes, while Block 18 is now repurposed into an industrial zone.

Minister Croal expressed, “when we’ve examined the two lands, we think this is a better land. This is much more suitable for the residents for that allocation, and what we’ve done is redesigned the other block for industrial/commercial purposes because the land is slightly low”. He further noted that Blocks are expected to be renamed.

The minister also highlighted that in some schemes challenges with flooding were experienced. The Deputy Director of Projects, Mr. Indarjeet, elaborated that the completion of works is anticipated to effectively address and mitigate flooding concerns in these areas.

Works are also being executed at Block 15 and 17 Golden Grove. Minister Croal conveyed that in Region Four, land allocations along the East Bank Demerara corridor are currently exhausted and more focus will be placed on allocations in the East Coast Demerara schemes.

Minister Croal also noted the extensive scale of ongoing works throughout the country, to tune of some $64 billion, including the construction of major highways.

