May old age pension payment starts Monday

PENSION PAYMENT – MAY 2021

The Guyana Post Office Corporation, on behalf of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, will commence the payment of Old Age Pension for May 2021 on Monday, May 3, 2021, at all Post Offices countrywide.

GPOC continues to implement systems that seek to protect our senior citizens and contain the spread of COVID-19 by preventing mass gathering and practicing social distancing.

In keeping with the guidelines provided by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the GPOC continues to enforce physical distancing between individuals accessing our services. This measure limits the number of individuals who can enter the Post Office at any given time. Persons visiting our offices are asked to wear protective masks and sanitize their hands before entry. Our public areas are also sanitized intermittently throughout the day.

We look forward to your cooperation as we seek to STAY SAFE FROM COVID-19.