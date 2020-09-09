MCYS budgeted $2.7B

– $805.3M for sport development

─$185M allocated to accelerate works on Synthetic tracks in Region 6 and 10

Sport development in Guyana is set to get a significant boost. Of the $2.7Billion provided for the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in Budget 2020, almost half will go towards supporting measures to enhance the talent of athletes.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill announced, on Wednesday, that the government aims to “revitalise the national sports programme while simultaneously reshaping how it can be conducted in the context of the pandemic.”

Minister Edghill, who was at the time presenting the National 2020 budget said that a sum of $805.3Million is designated for sport development.

It is noted that athletes that will soon benefit from the establishment of mini sports stadiums– in Regions 2, 6 and 10, and the Guyana-China Friendship Park. Initial works are being undertaken this year.

In addition to this, $185 million has been allocated for the National Sports Commission (NSC) to accelerate works on the synthetic tracks in Regions 6 and 10 as well as the purchase of sport gears and ground enhancements.