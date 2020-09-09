MCYS’s logo competition reopens

– Will go until Sept 12

– Permission was not obtained for the images used in the previously declared winner

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Logo Competition has reopened after it was found that images used in the previously declared winning entry was used without the permission of the owner.

Minister, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. today noted that, “Intellectual property is, of course, an important subject matter for this Ministry which would not be ignored or disregarded.”

The winning logo, selected on Tuesday, had generated much criticism online, and this did not go unnoticed.

In addition to reopening the competition, that is now extended until Saturday, September 12, 2020, the Minister explained that the criteria for the determining of the winner has been changed. He said too that shortlisted submissions be shared on the ministry’s public page and the views thereon will be considered for the selection of the winner.

The new criteria are as follow:

1. That the competition be open for submissions of a logo or artwork generally;

2. That Guyana’s Coat of Arms be included in the submission;

3. That the name of the Ministry be included in the submission;

4. That all the areas of the Ministry (Culture, Youth and Sports) be represented in the submission;

5. That if pictures of persons are included in the submission, it represents the diversity of our demographic; and

6. That if photographs are used in the submission, permission is obtained from the original photographers.