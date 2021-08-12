Search

Media statement on COVID-19 vaccination

Staff Writer Staff WriterAugust 11, 2021

As a result of representations made by various stakeholders to my office on sections of the COVID- 19 Emergency Measures (No. 20) issued on the 29th July 2021, the stakeholders represented to me that healthcare workers, public transport operators, and conductors require additional time to comply with the Order.

I have examined the request and wish to announce that healthcare workers, public transport operators and conductors will be given two weeks to comply with the Order.

I wish to reiterate that the Government of Guyana has secured enough vaccines for the adult population. Guyanese have a choice of first and second dose AstraZeneca or SinoPharm and first dose Sputnik V. Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine for our children will soon be available.

I wish to reiterate that the vaccines are safe, effective and if you are fully vaccinated, it will reduce your chances of infection, hospitalization and death. Please protect yourself, your family and your community. Please get vaccinated.

Frank C.S. Anthony, MD, MPH.
Minister of Health

