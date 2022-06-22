Meeting with Mission from the Islamic Development Bank

The Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, this morning met with a Mission from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), as the Government advances its infrastructure development agenda for the Linden Soesdyke Highway Project.

The IsDB team was led by Mr. Atiq Ahmad, Lead Global Transport Specialist -Economic and Social Infrastructure Department, General Directorate for Global Practices & Partnerships of the IsDB.

Minister Edghill was joined by Mr. Vladim Persaud, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Dr. Tarachand Balgobin, Director of the Project Cycle Management Division at the Ministry of Finance and Mr. Patrick Thompson, Chief Transport and Planning Officer.

During the meeting, the IsDB team was introduced to their local technical counterparts from the Ministry of Public Works.

Giving brief remarks, Minister Edghill reiterated the importance of the Linden Soesdyke Highway Project and assured the visiting team there is already an accountability system in place to ensure this project is executed efficiently.

“This project will ensure the benefits of all communities and regions.”

The Linden Soesdyke Highway is the main road link that connects Guyana’s coastland to the mining town of Linden and the country’s interior regions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

