Members of constitutional commissions to be sworn in on Friday

all legal requirements met – AG

Three constitutional commissions, including the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), will be sworn in by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday.

In a press release to the media earlier today, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, explained that there was strict constitutional and legal compliance so that the commissioners can be sworn in.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) will also be sworn in on Friday.

The JSC is responsible for the selection of competent persons for appointment as judges, as well as to investigate complaints about judicial officers.

No one has been appointed to the JSC since the expiry of the last commission on September 30, 2017.

The appointments to this commission will significantly expedite the process of appointing judges to look over and rule on cases, which will aid in the clearing up of the backlog in the justice system.

The TSC is a constitutional body which is responsible for the appointment, promotion, as well as exercising of disciplinary control of persons in the teaching profession.

The PPC monitors public procurement in an effort to ensure that the procurement of goods and services, and the execution of works, are conducted in accordance with the law and relevant policy guidelines.

The swearing- in of members of these commissions is a fulfilment of the President’s constitutional responsibilities, and his promise to make sure these commissions are fully functional.

