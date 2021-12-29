Members of the Cabinet Level Taskforce on Flooding assessed impacted communities in Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region 3)

Minister Zulficar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture, along with Mr. Lionel Wordsworth, Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), and members of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today conducted assessments of flood impacted areas in Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region 3). These organisations are part of a Cabinet Level Task Force on Flooding, led by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips. Members of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) also accompanied the Taskforce members during the assessments.

The Minister of Agriculture and team assessed villages which included Meten-Meer-Zorg, De Willem, De Kinderen and Zeelugt. These hard-hit areas were given assurances by Minister Mustapha that the NDIA will work tirelessly to ensure that; mobile pumps are installed and fully operational at De Kinderen and Zeelugt, and main drains in other areas such as Tuschen will be cleaned and desilted.

The CDC, in collaboration with the RDC and NDCs, will distribute cleaning hampers to the significantly affected communities of Region 3 tomorrow morning. These hampers will aim to assist residents with sanitizing their households and combating against any potential health hazards as a result of the flooding.

The Hydrometeorological Office forecasts at least two inches of rain along the Coast over the next twelve hours, especially along Regions 2 to 5. As a result, residents in low lying and flooded areas are urged to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions. The National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) remains online 24/7 so that anyone can report flood impacts. The numbers are 592-226-114 and 592-600-7500.