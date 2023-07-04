Message by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the occasion of the Two Hundred and Forty-Seventh Independence Anniversary of the USA

His Excellency Joseph Biden

President of the United States of America

The White House

Washington D.C.

Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend on behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and on my own behalf, warm greetings and congratulations to you, the Government and people of the United States of America 0n the occasion of the Two Hundred and Forty-Seventh Independence Anniversary of your country.

As we continue to engage at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels on national and international issues of mutual interest and concern, my government remains committed to deepening cooperation with the United States of America as our most strategic and valued partner. The high-level interactions between our two states more recently form an integral part of this process as we build on and advance a bilateral agenda that would redound to the benefit of our countries.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem and my best wishes for your personal well-being and the continued success and prosperity of the United States of America.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali,

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

