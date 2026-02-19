Message by the Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on the occasion of Ramadan

As we embark upon the sacred month of Ramadan, I extend warm and heartfelt greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters across Guyana and around the world. This holy month calls for reflection, discipline, gratitude, and compassion. It reminds us of the enduring spiritual values that guide our lives and strengthen our communities.

Beyond the spiritual disciplines of fasting and prayer, Ramadan reinforces our responsibility to the broader human family. It underscores the importance of sacrifice, charity, obedience, and ethical conduct. This month calls us to serve others, care for the vulnerable, and promote justice, peace, democracy, freedom, and tolerance, while rejecting hate and selfishness.

Ramadan invites us to reflect on the strength found in unity and mutual purpose. In our diverse society, mutual respect and understanding are essential to building a nation grounded in empathy, responsibility, and collective progress.

I wish the Muslim community peace, introspection, and fortitude as you undertake this period of fasting and sacrifice, which stands as a strong example of the indomitable human spirit.

Ramadan Mubarak