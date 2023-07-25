Mexican Embassy issues call for persons to apply for third Edition of the Program “1000 Talents for the Digital Development of Latin America and the Caribbean”

The Government of Mexico, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), and the international company HUAWEI Technologies Co. Ltd., call for students, professionals, and academics interested in Information and Communication Technologies, to obtain the scholarship “HUAWEI-SRE 1,000 Talents for Digital Development in Latin America and the Caribbean: Closing the Digital Gender Gap”.

The scholarship aims to promote the development of digital talents to strengthen their competitiveness and reduce the digital divide.

In this regard, the Embassy is pleased to announce that from June 20th to August 19th, 2023, the call for the aforementioned Program will remain open. This Program, which is aimed at women and men from Latin American and Caribbean countries, will be imparted online, in English, and will provide HCIA international certification.

Those interested must have previous knowledge or background in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Physical Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering.

To register and get more detailed information about the Program, please visit the following link: https://www.gob.mx/amexcid/documentos/huawei-sre-1-000-talents-for-the-digital-development-of-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-third-edition

The Embassy wishes to indicate that interested candidates must submit their application electronically through the Academic Cooperation Management System (SIGCA) (https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login) before August 19, 2023.

Please note that applications will not be accepted by any other channel.

