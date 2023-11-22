Mibicuri gets $35M GLSC office to adequately address land matters

Residents of Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, Region Six will now be able to have their land matters efficiently addressed, following the opening of a $35 million Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) office on Tuesday.

The new building which is part of the Sustainable Land Development and Management Project was financed through the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund, which was created by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The new $35M Guyana Lands and Survey office commissioned in Mibicuri

This modern building is equipped with new land administration, surveying, and information, and communication technology (ICT) resources to ensure the precise demarcation of terrains within the region.

During the commissioning ceremony, Regional Chairman, David Armogan underscored that the office will help the region since it is booming with infrastructural developments.

He added that it will also cater to the residents, especially those who own farmlands, noting that land matters have always been an issue in the area since it is a predominantly agricultural community.

“We still have big problems when it comes to land in Black Bush Polder. With this computerised system that will be put in place at this office with a link to the head office in Georgetown, then greater information flow is expected to occur. So, with this new technology persons will be notified of the state of their application within minutes,” Armogan said.

According to the chairman, the facility will assist the residents in the region as well as the staff who are now placed in a more enhanced working environment. As such, he thanked the FAO for embarking on the project.

Region Six Regional Chairman, David Armogan, and GLSC Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Monize officially opened the office

Meanwhile, GLSC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Enrique Monize said it is important to ensure that all the agency’s facilities countrywide are upgraded in order to provide efficient service to the Guyanese population.

“So, in restructuring, we recognised that in Black Bush Polder we were renting an office. Our old office was basically not in a condition to serve the people and bring comfort to the staff who occupied it. Black Bush has a large portfolio in terms of leases…so immediately I said we need to fix the situation in this area,” the CEO explained.

Additionally, he stated that the building will be equipped with modern GPS technology and will also help with clearing the backlog of land matters in the region.

Upgrades to GLSC’s facilities are also expected to be done in Regions One and Seven which will be equipped with officers’ quarters.

