Min. Dharamlall, Mon Repos market vendors meet agreement

– Contracts to be awarded shortly for vendors to construct their stalls

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, on Tuesday met with Mon Repos Market vendors to address the issue they raised with the new stalls constructed at the new market structure.

The minister, today related to the Department of Public Information (DPI), that following the meeting, they were able to come to an agreement with the vendors on several matters.

He said the stalls of ALL vendors will be constructed to the same size and location they had in the old market.

“We also agreed that there are about six or seven vendors plying their trade daily in the market but they do not have a stall and we will try to build some of those stalls for those vendors,” the minister explained.

In addition, the ministry will be awarding small contracts to vendors who wish to construct their own stalls.

This will ensure that the stalls are completed faster than anticipated.

“We’re in a better position, the engineers are on the ground meeting with the vendors to sort out the small contracts as well as to proceed with the construction,” Minister Dharamlall explained.

The Market Committeecomprising of vendors and other officials will be updating the ministry and monitoring the construction of the stalls.

Minister Dharamlall had previously assured vendors in a meeting held in November, that all stalls will be constructed to the same size and location that they had in the old structure.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

