Min. Edghill emphasises importance of education, human resources in local healthcare transformation

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising and transforming Guyana, emphasising the critical role of education and human resources in this transformative journey.

He highlighted the healthcare sector as a key area where education and human resources development are essential for achieving the government’s vision of providing high-quality, accessible healthcare for all Guyanese.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering the feature address at Texila American University graduation

The minister was speaking at the Texila American University’s graduation ceremony hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown on Monday evening.

“As a country, we are on a journey of transformation and modernising and one of the sectors that we are modernising is the health sector. This university and your graduation fall right into that key pillar of human resources. We cannot modernise the health sector if we don’t have the people to staff it, but with your education and with your being part of the wider scheme of training and developing people, we are certain that we can get to that destination.”

Texila American University graduation

Further, the minister underscored the government’s commitment to assisting young Guyanese with an interest in working in the health sector.

Once they are adequately qualified, the administration will provide training in various fields of the medical profession and ensure persons are employed upon completion of their training programme.

The government is also investing heavily in acquiring the most sophisticated technology and equipment and is building the requisite infrastructure to facilitate the modernisation of the sector.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill awarding graduates

This will see the construction of an additional 11 regional hospitals, and the upgrading of six of the 24 district hospitals. Ten new health centres will also be constructed to add to the current 110 health centres that are serving thousands of Guyanese.

Further, an additional 10 health camps will be constructed to complement the 196 that are available currently.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill awarding graduates

“Every region of Guyana and every one of these regional hospitals will be adequately equipped with the necessary technology and equipment that will be serviced by people like your good selves that are graduating here this afternoon to ensure that we have a healthier nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill commended Texila American University for seizing the opportunity to establish a campus in Guyana and contributing significantly to the country’s development objectives. He underscored the university’s role in addressing the essential need for skilled professionals within the health sector, acknowledging its graduation as a pivotal element of human resource development.

