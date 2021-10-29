Min Indar updates private sector on progress in infrastructural projects

Members of the private sector were on Friday given a comprehensive update on the progress of government’s infrastructural projects by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar.

The minister was at the time speaking at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association’s (GMSA) Business Luncheon at the Pegasus Hotel.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar.

Acknowledging that infrastructure plays a vital role in the functions of the private sector, the minister told the attendees that one-third of the national budget has gone towards infrastructural development.

Minister Indar noted that government has made significant strides in modernising its airports. The administration moved even further to remove Value Added Tax (VAT) on hinterland travel. The minister said that he is aware of complaints that despite the removal of VAT, prices have not reduced.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar interacting with Members of the Private Sector at the Business Luncheon.

“I have met with the Aircraft Owners Association a month ago and they had to provide to me and Minister Oneidge (Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce) on why the prices have not gone down. They had to provide the data, we removed VAT on travel, yet persons are complaining the prices have not gone down,” the minister stated.

“They have submitted something to us, we have to sit and go through all of the numbers because if you reduce VAT from a previous regime, you are supposed to get reduction, it is supposed to happen, so we want to make sure that that happens,” he further added.

Minister Indar also highlighted some of major projects on the cards for infrastructural development. These include the Linden to Mabura road, the Corentyne River Bridge, the new Demerara River Bridge, and repairs to 49 bridges along the road from Linden to Lethem.

He said in the first two budgets of the PPP/C Administration, over $10 billion has been spent on the construction of miscellaneous roads countrywide.

Minister Indar said since taking office, the government has pushed for the development of shore base projects by ensuring permits are approved. This, he said, has led to the expansion and development of several shore bases.

Government he noted is also working to reduce the cost for energy, which will boost manufacturing, and at the same time, eliminate blackouts.

President of the GMSA ,Rafeek Khan in his address, pointed out that competitiveness in the private sector is a key factor that is responsible for growth. With that, he noted that the cost for travel within the country is high and hopes that it is addressed by government by way of improved infrastructure.

“As we aim towards sustainable development in the wake of climate change, it is imperative that we build to last, and we prioritise areas that positively affect competitiveness. Better built or built to last is a complement to sustainable development. We are facing changing weather patterns that destroy bridges and roads. Repairs to damaged infrastructure can be avoided if properly built from the start,” he stated

Minister Indar assured that government will continue to work to develop and improve the country’s infrastructure.

In 2021 alone, the PPP/C Government has invested billions of dollars to improve accessibility. Only recently, the Public Works Ministry signed $1.5 billion worth in contracts. Among them was a contract for the construction of the Moleson Creek to El Dorado Road in Region Six, at a cost of $ 151,227,000.

A contract was also signed for construction of the No.52 Village Road at $239,732,000 and for the maintenance of lots 96 and 97 of the Mara access road to the tune of $62,759,890.

Contracts for the rehabilitation of the Itaballi to Puruni road costing $176,615,040 and rehabilitation of the Bartica Potaro Road totalling 77,311,641 were also signed.