Min Manickchand visits city schools as CSEC, CAPE commences

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand on Monday visited several city schools to encourage students sitting this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC)and Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) to do their best.

The Education Minister said she expects Guyana to perform exceptionally at this year’s Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) examinations. She said while the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the education sector, the Government has taken steps to ensure students are actively engaged.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand engages students of Richard Ishmael Secondary School before their examinations

Minister Manickchand said following discussions with teachers, students and parents a decision was taken to have students preparing to write the CSEC and CAPE return to the classroom.

“We also gave support through masks, face shields and vitamin support and just however we could help during that period.

So, these children while they are the first set of children and hopefully the only set that will be writing CXC exams after a prolonged period of the pandemic, I believe they are as prepared as they could be academically, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what these kids will do.”

Minister Manickchand expressed gratitude to the teachers who dedicated themselves to ensuring the students received instruction.

Students of the Carmel Secondary School sit their Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) examination on Monday

“In fact, it was teachers who told us they needed to come out to be able to finish the curriculum and properly instruct their students.

To those teachers who came out, you will see rewards in these children and their children and their grandchildren. So, know now that you made a difference for many generations,” Minister Manickchand said.

The CXC examinations started today and will continue over the next month. Guyanese students are slated to write 33 of the 35 subjects being offered.