Min Persaud keen on protecting nation’s children

To mark Child Protection Week 2025, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security underscored its ongoing commitment to safeguarding the nation’s children with the launch of the ‘See it, Say it, Stop it’ campaign.

Minister Vindhya Persaud spearheaded several outreach initiatives in Region Six, Wales, and Westminster in Region Three aimed at educating parents and raising awareness about child abuse.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, during the launch of the ‘See it, Say it, Stop it’ Campaign at the Berbice High School, Region Six

During her visits to these communities, Minister Persaud outlined positive ways that parents and guardians can care for their children by weeding out harmful practices in caring for them.

Community members were encouraged to speak openly about bullying, domestic violence, and the everyday challenges of keeping children safe.

The minister highlighted the work of the Childcare and Protection Agency, the Family Enhancement Services Section, and the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit, stressing that these ministry departments are there to address social issues.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, at an outreach in Westminster Community Ground, Region Three

Dr Persaud made it clear that safeguarding Guyana’s children is not a week-long observance, but a long-term commitment to protect the nation’s most valuable resource, its children.