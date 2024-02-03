Min Singh emphasises call for individuals to participate in ongoing National Census

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh has emphasised the crucial need for all individuals to participate in the ongoing National Population and Housing Census, which aids in obtaining accurate data on the country’s demography.

The nationwide data collection procedure which commenced on September 15, is a vital tool for the government to plan and implement policies and programmes that are designed to the specific needs of all Guyanese.

During the consideration of estimates for his ministry on Friday in the National Assembly, Dr Singh in response to questions posed by the parliamentary opposition said despite ongoing efforts, some persons are yet to be enumerated.

“I use this opportunity to encourage everybody once again, to ensure that you are counted. The Bureau of Statistics website and their social media page have a link that you can click on to indicate that you have not been counted and to arrange an opportunity to be counted and I encourage everybody who has not been counted,” Dr Singh expressed firmly.

Notwithstanding that, the Bureau of Statistics has made substantial progress in this important data collection process but geographical issues are posing some challenges.

“I will say that the census is significantly advanced. There have been some hard-to-reach areas. The Honourable Ferguson asked a few questions in relation to this matter and allowed us the opportunity to ventilate it and I appreciate it,” the minister disclosed.

Dr Singh commended the opposition for demonstrating unity in emphasizing the importance of being enumerated during the process.

Guyana’s last Census was conducted in 2012, and there have been many changes across the country, including population size, composition, economic activities, access to social services, maternal health, food security, agricultural activity and education attainment, among others.

The process is being undertaken by the Bureau of Statistics, an agency which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Finance.

