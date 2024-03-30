Min Sukhai spreads easter joy to North Rupununi children

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, and her team travelled the North Rupununi, located in Region Nine, on Friday to spread Easter joy to scores of children through a kite distribution exercise.

The distribution exercise started in Annai Central, continued in Wowetta, Rupertee, Aranaputa, and Massara and concluded in the evening in the village of Toka.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai hands a kite to a child ahead of the annual Easter Monday celebration

During brief remarks, Minister Sukhai reminded the gathering that this initiative was birthed by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who has made it a tradition to ensure every child across Guyana enjoys the various festivities, including Easter.

“This is Easter time and he (President Ali) has dedicated across the country, kites for children,” she informed villagers.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) was part of the team, chronicling the enthusiastic faces of children who received their kites in time for Easter Monday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai as she gives one of the kites to a young lad on Friday in the Rupununi

On Monday, thousands of people and children will take to the seawalls, beaches, and other public spaces to fly their kites. Kite-flying and other forms of merrymaking are reserved for Easter Monday.

Easter is a significant Christian festival that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It is one of the oldest and most important celebrations of the Christian church and has become a national holiday in Guyana, bringing together people from various ethnicities and religions to celebrate in unity.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

