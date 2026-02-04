Min Teixeira clarifies ‘misconceptions’ surrounding Opposition Leader’s benefits

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, has clarified misconceptions being peddled by the Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed in relation to his benefits as a constitutional office holder.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing National Budget 2026 debates on Wednesday, Minister Teixeira differentiated the benefits of a former president and the opposition leader.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

Under the Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Act, former presidents are entitled to full-time personal security and services of the Presidential Guard Service at the place of residence, among other benefits.

“Mr Azruddin is not a former president and therefore is not entitled to the things that a former president would be entitled to,” the minister said.

Minister Teixeira went on to explain that because Dr Bharrat Jagdeo served as president, he was entitled to these benefits when he became the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Opposition Leader between 2015 to 2020.

“So, Mr Mohamed will receive and has received the salary, benefits, allowances, and entitlements of ministers. That includes security at his home. And so that is paid for by Parliament,” she explained.

She added, however, that, “He’s not entitled to personal security. However, there is security at the office of the leader of the opposition whenever he designates the office, based on the rental threshold that has been set by Parliament. So, this issue that he’s entitled to these benefits that he sees former presidents being able to access – do not apply to the leader of the opposition and therefore do not apply to Mr Mohamed.”

Minister Teixeira further explained that an opposition leader is not entitled to duty-free vehicles but will benefit as a member of the country’s National Assembly.

“He has no entitlement to a vehicle assigned to him, no entitlement to close men. If he wishes to have that, he can hire them himself. But that is not part of the benefits of the ministers of government and allowances and therefore is not his entitlement,” she stressed.

The seasoned politician lambasted the leader for misinforming the public and urged him to familiarise himself with the law before making assertions of political persecution.

Minister Teixeira also revealed that Mr Mohamed is receiving his salary in cash, contradicting a commitment he made during the 2025 election campaign not to take a salary.