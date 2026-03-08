Min Teixeira stresses democracy as central duty of government

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira has reiterated that while the government may achieve progress through infrastructure and economic growth, these gains mean little if the democratic systems are undermined.

Speaking during the Starting Point podcast on Sunday, Minister Teixeira stressed that national development cannot replace democratic safeguards.

She reflected on lessons from Guyana’s 2020 General and Regional Elections, noting that the experience reinforced the need to protect democratic institutions. The elections involved disputes over the vote count, which led to months of political tension.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira on the ‘Starting Point’ podcast

According to the minister, safeguarding the electoral system and upholding democratic values must remain a priority for political leaders of the day.

The minister also urged those interested in political leadership to approach the profession with the right motivations, emphasising that public office carries significant responsibility and requires a commitment to serving the people.

She added that individuals who enter politics primarily for personal ambition are in the wrong profession, stressing that leadership must always be rooted in public service and trust.

Meanwhile, Minister Teixeira noted that Guyana is currently undergoing a period of rapid transformation, with significant improvements in infrastructure visible across the country.

However, she warned that development must also be accompanied by responsible behaviour from citizens.

“There’s a gap between infrastructure development, legislative change and people’s behaviour,” she explained, noting that while new roads are being built, citizens must still obey traffic laws and safety regulations.