Min. Todd receives courtesy call from Non-Resident Ambassador of France to Guyana

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, earlier today received a courtesy call from His Excellency Nicolas Bouillane de Lacoste, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Minister Todd and the Ambassador discussed several areas of mutual interest both at the bilateral and multilateral levels and advancing cooperation for the mutual benefit of Guyana and France.

Minister Todd noted that the Government is keen on sustainable collaborations with partners such as France and alluded to continued cooperation in the areas including security, cultural exchanges and private sector partnerships.

