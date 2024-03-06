Miners to be engaged in enhanced security – President Ali

Miners plying their trade in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will soon be engaged by the relevant authorities to establish a more effective mechanism for collaboration between themselves and the authorities.

This move aims to bolster security measures and ensure the safety of those engaged in mining activities.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This was according to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a brief engagement with miners in the township of Bartica.

During the engagement, one of the concerned miners voiced, “A miner myself, I think we should get better security, especially in the interior area. Like patrols.’

His concern arose after the tragic death of a 50-year-old miner, Zaheer Mohammed Sheriff and his 26-year-old porter, Donovan Washington during a robbery in Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven back.

In response, President Ali said, “What I will do, I will let the commissioner come; he’s right here [in Bartica] but he’ll come back and meet with miners and we can discuss some ways in which we can have more collaboration.”

The Head of state also emphasised the importance of miners building networks among themselves to provide mutual support.

“One of the weaknesses I find is that all you miners who are mining in a locality when you go into an area, you got to build a network among yourselves so that you can support each other,” the president stressed.

