Miners urged to take advantage of net campaign

Owners of mining camps and their employees are encouraged to take advantage of the Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) distribution campaign recently launched by the Ministry of Health.

The exercise is focused on minimising malaria, which seems to exist primarily in mining areas.

Director of the Vector Control Services, Dr Reza Niles-Robin on Tuesday said it is important to look at miners’ health, especially since they are at a higher risk of detecting the mosquito-borne disease.

Director of the Vector Control Services, Dr Reza Niles-Robin speaking about malaria awareness on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page

“Who are we targeting with this campaign? Our focus is on the most affected members of our community who are living and working in the mining areas where the risk of malaria is at its highest. It is our duty that everyone has access to the protection that they need,” Dr Niles-Robin stated during a broadcast on the ministry’s Facebook page.

The LLINs, she emphasised, act as one of the most powerful barriers that prevent miners from detecting malaria.

One of the Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) being used at one of the mining camps

It is also one of the major vector control strategies adopted by the health ministry in the country.

Dr Niles-Robin noted that the treated nets would be distributed either via camp owners, health professionals, or toshaos residing close to the mining locations.

According to her, the National Malaria Strategic Plan under strategic priority number four, outlined one of its goals of ramping up the distribution and use of LLINs in malaria-affected communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine, and Ten.

The distribution of these nets will be conducted every three years.

Just last month, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony launched the LLINs distribution campaign in Region Nine where he emphasised the importance of community cooperation to eradicate malaria.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite and people with it often experience fever, chills, and flu-like illness.

According to research, if the disease is left untreated, persons may develop severe complications and die.

Minister Anthony has underscored that it is the responsibility of residents to ensure their surroundings are clean and tidy, lowering the chances for the mosquitos to dwell.

