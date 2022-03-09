Minister Benn expresses concern over recent spate of horrific road accidents

I wish to express my great concern and alarm with regards to the recent spate of horrific road accidents which have resulted in significant loss of life and serious injuries.

The accidents of recent occurred at: Mahaica Bridge; Agricola Public Road; and, just last night, at De Willem.

These incidents alleged to have been caused by speeding; driving under the influence; and driving without due care and attention.

From the year 2021 to date, the Police Traffic Department identified a dramatic reduction by 20 % in road fatalities, an achievement which was the best result in sixteen (16) years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs intends to have the Guyana Police Force and its traffic ranks improve on the 2021 performance by facilitating all the measures necessary to have improvements in road safety.

The recent accidents and continued reckless road use by identifiable sections of road users make the case for: heightened enforcement; increasing fines and sanctions; and renewed interventions for public awareness in respect of road safety and traffic management.

Beyond statistics, road deaths and injuries represent traumatic grief and loss which are irreparable to the families, communities, and indeed, to the country at large.

I wish to express regret and condolences to the families who are grieving at this time and to encourage safer road usage, by all concerned, but particularly young vehicle and motorcycle operators.