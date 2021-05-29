Minister Croal hands over 15 LED streetlights to Kokerite Hill

-$13.5M Govt investment brings first-time electricity to some residents

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal on Friday handed over 15 LED street lights valued $13.5 million to the Barima-Waini Regional Democratic Council (RDC), to enhance security in Kokerite Hill and its environs in the Mabaruma Sub-district.

Minister Croal presented the lights to Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley during an outreach to the Region. During the simple ceremony, the Minister said several Kokerite Hill residents would receive electricity for the first time, following the investment by the Government.

The electrical network has been completed and the residents in the scheme will have access to 110/220 voltage electricity to their homes. The network consists of the installation of 4 – 25 kva transformers with approximately 1500 metres of secondary network (low voltage network) and approximately 600 metres of primary network (high voltage network).

Minister Croal said the electrical networking has been handed over to the Mabaruma Power and Light.

The scheme, which now falls under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), is in the process of being gazetted and will be renamed Kokerital Hill.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal handing over the lights to Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley

“On June 6, the gazetting period, the one-month notification will be completed and then we will have final processing for the legal ownership under the Central Housing and Planning Authority,” Minister Croal said.

Following that process, the areas will be fully regularised and residents would be able to access titles for their lands in that area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashley expressed gratitude to the Ministry for its continued support to the enhancement of communities across the Region, through the provision of streetlights and adequate water, among other amenities.