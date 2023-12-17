Minister Croal wraps up solar panel distribution in Region One

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited Region One on Saturday to spearhead the distribution of solar photovoltaic (PV) home systems to residents within the Matarkai sub-district.

A total of 45 panels were distributed to residents in Tassawini, 55 in Eyelash, 35 in Bamboo Landing, 50 in Big Creek, 375 in Arakaka, 35 in Five Star, and 330 in Oronoque.

The distribution aligns with the government’s commitment to provide 30,000 solar panels to families residing in hinterland and riverine communities.

In his address to the residents, Minister Croal emphasised that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between hinterland and coastland communities, ensuring equitable access to a reliable electricity supply.

He urged residents to take proper care of the systems for their longevity and maximised usage.

“As a government, we have a mandate to develop the lives of all our citizens. Every community, every settlement, every village equally sees development taking place,” Minister Croal affirmed.

He spoke about specific development projects earmarked for the communities. At Tassawini, a new school was constructed to accommodate nursery and primary pupils, along with a new trenchers’ quarter.

Solar panels were distributed in communities across Region One

Residents also receive presidential grants for community development projects, and a new water distribution system will be installed to supply potable water.

Arakaka residents will also benefit from an extended electricity distribution network to include more households and a new well will be drilled. The community will also be included in the Hinterland Housing Programme.

Meanwhile, at Big Creek, the residents will also benefit from the construction of its first school and health centre, while representation will be made to upgrade the road at Eyelash.

“Your government has your community at heart, and we will be advocating for more development in these areas,” Minister Croal assured residents.

The residents also expressed gratitude to the government for the timely interventions that will allow them to have electricity in time for the Christmas holiday. In total, over 8,000 panels are being distributed in Region One.

