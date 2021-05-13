Minister Dharamlall engages East Ruimveldt residents

-enhancement works to start soon

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall says major infrastructural works are set to begin in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown as early as next week.

The Minister made this commitment during a community consultation on Wednesday.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and Mr. Thompson following a meeting at East Ruimveldt.

During the meeting at Front Circle, the residents welcomed the Minister’s intervention and expressed their willingness to work with the Government for an improved environment. They noted that the community had been neglected in previous years and they were eager for the upgrades.

Mr. Neil Dick, who said he has resided in East Ruimveldt for over 30 years, said there was little to no involvement from the municipality.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall speaking with a resident of East Ruimveldt.

“I never saw the Mayor here and now the Honourable Minister took time out of his busy schedule and for this we want to thank him,” he said.

Mr. John Scott said he is willing to mobilise a team of workers to support the Government’s intervention.

“I would like to thank you, on behalf of the residents, for coming. As I said before, that I am not here for politics, I am here to have my community clean and you coming on behalf of our request was very vital for us,” Mr. Scott said.

Another resident, Mr. Thompson (only name given) pledged that once the PPP/C Government fulfils its promise in the area, then the Administration has his full support in all other endeavours. “Five years ago, I have been pushing their buttons and they weren’t delivering nothing, all they kept doing is promising we and we don’t want promises, we want actions,” he said.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Hon. Nigel Dharamlall speaking to Mr. Terrence Kelly, following a meeting at East Ruimveldt.

During his interactions with residents, Minister Dharamlall addressed their concerns. He also pointed out that the Government has catered for the community’s youths, noting that a quantity of sport gear is being procured for the youngsters and would be handed over soon.

With regard to concerns about the enhancement of the drainage structure and crime, Minister Dharamlall committed to relaying them to the Agriculture and Home Affairs Ministers, respectively for redress.

Residents of East Ruimveldt during a meeting with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall.

“I have also made a commitment that one of the Ministry’s machinery will be in the community very soon to start some clean-up. The residents themselves have made a commitment and some of them would be employed at the Ministry as community enhancement workers and they will continue to take care of the sustainable management of the infrastructure.”

Further, the Minister said resources will be invested in East Ruimveldt once a committee has been organised to spearhead developmental works and to ensure the projects are carried out to the satisfaction of the residents.