Minister Edghill delivers hampers to East Ruimveldt residents

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, on Tuesday delivered some 400 hampers to the East Ruimveldt community, honouring a commitment he made to the residents to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister met the residents late last week, along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, on the proposed works for the enhancement of the community. The works are intended to enhance the community ahead of Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during the distribution exercise

The Minister and his team distributed the hampers using a ticket system implemented before the distribution, and under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking on the side-lines of the activity, the Minister said, “I made a commitment that I will help them with hampers. We distributed 400 tickets and this afternoon we’re on the ground to distribute 400 hampers to the 400 households that received tickets.”

DPI spoke with some residents who were thankful for the relief food hampers.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill overlooks the distribution of COVID-19 relief food hamper in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown

Mr. Andrew Conway said he was grateful for the donation.

“This is a great initiative and I love this because a lot of people are under pressure right now because of this pandemic and a lot of people aren’t working right now.

If the Government could come and share food for the people then this a great thing. I give thanks for this because I know this will save a little money in my pocket… So, I regard and respect this a million.”

This East Ruimveldt resident collects his hamper.

Another resident, Ms. Michelle Benjamin, expressed similar sentiments.

“I give thanks for it. I am glad for the little donation because this is the first time I have received something like this through the East Ruimveldt community. We glad if it can be continued.”

From the onset of the pandemic, Government has been partnering with local authorities to distribute relief hampers to households nationwide.