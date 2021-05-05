Minister Edghill pledges support to East Ruimveldt residents

Ms. Melissa Ramsey, a resident of East Ruimveldt would soon receive some financial support from Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, to boost her community educational drive called, ‘Giving Back East Ruimveldt.’

The community-focused organisation places emphasis on providing a safe place and opportunities for children and early school leavers.

During a walkabout and engagement with residents on Tuesday, Minister Edghill commended Ms. Ramsey’s efforts to contribute to the lives of her community’s youth. He then pledged to make a personal contribution to her initiative after she requested assistance to purchase an additional chalkboard, desks and benches to accommodate more pupils.

“I would help your institution personally. I will support what you are doing, so give your name to my special assistant and I will help you with desks and benches and other materials up to $100,000 – what I could afford,” he said.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of East Ruimveldt, on Tuesday

In response to a query about what prompted him to donate to the initiative, the Minister Edghill said he is simply paying kindness forward.

“I am what I am today because people helped me and wherever I can help people, I will do that at a personal level, outside of Government,” he said.

Minister Edghill also noted the concerns raised by residents, including the need for urgent drainage and irrigation works within the district.

Mr. Denva Braithwaite said while the drainage system at East Ruimveldt was properly maintained under the last PPP/C Government, that along with other developmental support, stopped under the Coalition.

Another resident, Mr. Delon Azore asked for assistance to develop the recreational ground.

“My main focus is the youths. This area is plagued with drugs and guns but no sports, nothing. So that the youths can be great leaders in the future, I am begging that you do something to the community centre ground to bring back sport in this area,” he said.

Ms. Melissa Ramsey

Shop owner, Ms. Robena Fung-A-Fat said children in the community need help with gadgets and other means of accessing their education online.

“Many of them would come to the shop and when you asked if they went to school or did their school work, they would say ‘I don’t have laptop’ and it pains,” the woman relayed.

Minister Edghill said the Government is willing to provide support; however, he stressed that a Community Development Council should be established in the district. This will ensure that a structure is in place to better address challenges and concerns. It would also allow concerns from the group to be faster relayed to the relevant agencies.

A section of the gathering during the engagement in East Ruimveldt

“I’ve committed to have some of our engineers come and examine the community along with the city engineer, and possibly mobilise the community so that they could be able to do the work.

I’ve committed to them to work with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development to get a CDC formed in the area. We have to be able to get a community spirit revived, community activism and get them organised and we will continue to work with them,” he added. The Minister also noted that on Thursday he will be launching Governments’ 20,000 Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships at the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School. Parents were urged to attend the event with their children and to take advantage of the programmes being offered.