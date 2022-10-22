Minister Edghill urges air traffic controllers to ‘maintain stellar work quality’

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill has assured air traffic control officers that they are not excluded from the benefits of the government’s efforts to improve lives and livelihoods.

This assurance was extended on Thursday at an event celebrating the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The minister praised the hard work of the air traffic control officers and encouraged them to maintain the stellar quality of work.

He noted that he was “proud when the Secretary General of the ICAO and the other regional representatives lauded the efficiency and the great work of Guyana’s Air Navigational Services. We are known throughout the world for the quality of work we produce right here from these towers. You and your work have been making Guyana proud.”

Minister Edghill poses with several air traffic control officers

He said the intention is to make Guyana a hub for air traffic and improve connectivity between the Caribbean and South America.

“We also want to be able to increase cargo. We want to be able to have more cargo flights coming in, which would mean that we need to have greater efficiency because we are adding to the stock of what currently takes place.

“We can only build this reputation if we ensure that we have safe skies and the kind of efficiency that you are already known for. We have to be predictable and reliable.”

Minister Edghill also reminded them that the PPP/C Administration has made training and development a priority for Guyana’s Air Navigation Services.

Guyana’s Air Traffic Controllers continue to deliver stellar services

“We opened a school, and we have gotten it accredited with the National Accreditation Council of Guyana. I would also be happy to hear what specialised programmes to improve your efficiency, your work, and Guyana’s image we could include for scholarships through GOAL, so we can talk to the Goal people to look for universities to facilitate these specialised training,” he implored.

Director of Air Navigation Services, Rickford Samaroo and the Director General (ag) of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Saleed Sulaman were also in attendance

