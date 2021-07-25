Minister Indar distributes cash grants to Region Nine villages

Hundreds of students from Sand Creek, Shulinab, Shiriri, Katoonarib and Sawariwau, Region Nine, have benefited from Government’s $19,000 ‘Because We Care’ and School Uniform and Supplies cash grants.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP visited those hinterland villages over the weekend, and oversaw the distribution exercise.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar distributing cash grants in Katoonarib, Region Nine.

The Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo district is expected to receive approximately $185 million in cash grants, which will benefit almost 10,000 students.

Minister Indar said the reintroduction of the school cash grants demonstrates Government’s seriousness about educating and moulding the future of the nation’s children.

He said the previous Administration robbed public school children of their financial benefits when it stopped the programme during its tenure.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar distributing cash grants in Shulinab

“We promised that we would have reintroduced it and being here today is a testimony that we have kept our promise to the people of Region Nine. The grant has moved from $10,000 to $15,000 per child and the uniform allowance has moved from $2,000 to $4,000; so together each child today would receive $19,000.”

The Minister said nothing beats education, adding that COVID-19 has caused a great impact on the education system and the livelihood of Guyanese.

However, he said the cash will help students return to school come September.

A Sand Creek parent verifying her information before receiving the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

“The children being out of school for one year is doing more harm that you could possibly imagine. It was one entire year where learning was curtailed; we have to get them back in the class room environment because they might lose their way.

As parents, if your children are not given the chance to be educated how is it, they are going to leave something for their children? Just ponder on that for a little,” he added.

A Sand Creek parent receiving the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

Minister Indar also urged parents and teachers to get vaccinated against Covid.

Some $3.2 billion has been earmarked for the “Because We Care’ and Uniform and School Supplies cash grants, with 172,000 public school students set to benefit nationwide.