Minister Indar inspects Guyana Shore Base expansion project

– 140 jobs expected upon completion

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar says he is pleased with the more than $3.2 billion (US$16 million) waterfront development project underway at the Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYSBI), Houston, Georgetown.

On its completion, the project will have a wharf referred to as ‘berths three and four.’ The structure will cater for a wider operation, allowing more vessels to be docked at the same time, and the handling of heavy lifts.

During a site visit to the location on Wednesday, the Minister said the work at GYSBI is a testament of the Government’s intervention, noting that the PPP/C Administration met a “moratorium on waterfront development,” after it took office in August 2020.

“All permits were held in abeyance for over two years. An excess of over US $50 million in investment in the infrastructure of the country was held up because no one received permits to do their work.

With the leadership of the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, myself and a few other ministers were tasked with ensuring that a number of the applicants, especially those local persons, were approved,” he said.

Minister Indar said approximately 16 permits were granted during the process.

While the project was designed by international experts PND Engineers, local contractors are involved in its construction. Several local transportation companies and sand providers have also been benefitting from this major investment.

The Minister said post construction, the project would generate jobs for at least 140 Guyanese.

Project Manager, Mr. Richard Kansinally explains the project to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar

Meanwhile, GYSBI’s Director, Mr. Robin Muneshwer said berths one and two were constructed between 2014 and 2015, while works on the new berths, three and four, started last October.

“The two berths under construction are a whole different level of construction, using an open sheet cell technology that is new to Guyana, that was patented by a company called PND,” he said.

Mr. Muneshwer also said the new construction will be capable of handling over 100 tonnes per square metre. “It’s quantum levels what we are doing here. And, it allows us to handle heavy lifts, something that could not be done in Guyana. When we would have completed it, we would be able to do it, so the lot of opportunities which were lost to Trinidad would be here now,” he said.

Ongoing work to construct berths three and four at GYSBI

GYSBI currently employs 350 persons. Mr. Muneshwer said with the extension, more job opportunities will become available, and will further cement the company’s position as the premier shore base in Guyana.

The construction of the new berths should be completed in October 2021.