Minister Indar inspects roadworks at Mahaica, Mahaicony

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar on Thursday inspected ongoing roadworks on the De Hoop Access road and the Mahaicony Branch Road.

The Minister was accompanied by regional officials and technical staff from the Ministry.

He said additional works will be carried out on the road leading to Big Baiboo at a cost of $50 million. Those works are already out to tender.

The Minister addressed residents’ concerns about the frequent breakage of the road by overladen trucks in the rice producing community.

“There is no road that we can build here that if you dry half of the road with paddy, and a tractor or a combine using the second piece traversing the perimeter of the road edge would not break it. It will break. So, I hear the call for the formidable road. It is a formidable road [we are building], but you got to treat it with care.”

He said the new road that will lead into Big Baiboo will be upgraded with crusher run, while other sections of the De Hoop access road will be repaired.

Over at Esau and Jacob, Minister Indar told residents that the Administration is forging ahead with the upgrade of the Mahaicony Branch Road to the tune of $112 million.

Minister Indar said the contractor will apply the crusher run on the entire two kilometres of the road when the rainfall eases. When this process is complete, Minister Indar said it will eliminate the inconvenience caused by the mud on the road.

He explained that, “the contractor, Sherez Bacchus was opening up the road and was waiting on some test results. I understand from the Ministry that took a long time. Because of the rainfall, he claimed that he didn’t get back the results in time.”

The Minister also addressed electricity concerns in the communities. Region Five Chairman, Mr. Vickram Ramphal identified residents who encountered challenges while seeking approval for electricity.

The move by Minister Indar is part of the Administration’s efforts to have communities along the roadway connected to the power grid. A technical team from the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated is already in the area running the electrical wires.

Additionally,Minister Indar distributed 400 food hampers and cleaning supplies to residents of Moraikobai and communities along the Mahaica River, affected by the recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall.